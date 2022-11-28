TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — DCH Hospitals in Tuscaloosa, Fayette, and Northport are seeing a spike in flu cases, but COVID-19 cases are down.

Spokesperson Andy North says there are currently nine patients being treated for COVID-19. But, flu cases are spiking and that’s something North is concerned about.

“Many of those flu cases are severe enough that they need inpatient care, so we have a slight increase over the last few months in the number of people who need inpatient care, but some of those cases don’t need inpatient care,” he said.

North says he is encouraging people not to let down your guard. Farrah Sanders says she is concerned about the flu surge in Tuscaloosa. She is a graduate student at the University of Alabama. She visited her family in Huntsville for Thanksgiving and is planning to visit for Christmas.

“Well I do routine checks and I do COVID tests at home and I monitor how I feel every morning and try to make sure I am eating right to help keep my immune system up. So when I go home to see my family, I keep my mask and I monitor where I go,” she said.

North says he is glad many are still using precaution.

“So it’s good those COVID cases are going down. I am not saying COVID and flu are the same but they are similar and since those numbers are going down that’s a positive for us,” he said.

He is encouraging everyone to wear a mask and wash your hands and get a COVID vaccine shot.