Florists fight for financial comeback after being closed during major holidays

TRUSSVILLE, Ala (WIAT) — March, April and May are known as wedding season. Florist and co-owner of Shirley’s Florist and Events in Trussville Shirley Carmack told us why:

“The weather’s cool. It’s always pretty outside.”

Just as the wedding season was first blooming in March, Alabama florists were forced to close.

”Mother’s Day for most flower shops, helps us get through the slow summer months. We needed the business and we got the business.”

Carmack reopened her store just in time for one of their major holidays.

As Mother’s Day revenue saved the day, fears of a failing business began wilting away. But while their doors were closed, a few of their most profitable holidays came and went.

“We missed Easter, which has always been a big holiday for us. We missed all the proms and we just absolutely love doing the corsage works and boutonniere for the guys. We missed graduation”

After Mom’s Day and going into summer there’s not much opportunity to make a comeback. Carmack says that’s when the flower business dries up.

“June, July and August, there are just no holidays to speak of,” Carmack said. “Of course Father’s day falls right in there, but Father’s day is not a big holiday for flower shops.”

The shop survived a grueling closure period — now, to keep it open they’re cleaning and disinfecting stringently.

Carmack said she and her team keep her flowers watered and her shop freshly sanitized and cleaned.

“We keep our counters wiped down when a customer comes in,” Carmack said. “We wipe our pens down because everybody has to use a pen. We have sanitizer at every surface and station.”

Now, Carmack is keeping her fingers crossed that, after this spring, the wedding season is too rescheduled so Shirley and her team can get back brightening weddings.