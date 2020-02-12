Floodwaters wash away street in Coker

COKER, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews in Tuscaloosa County are still dealing with flooding problems after heavy amounts of rainfall caused many problems since Monday.

Coker resident Chris Lanier is glad he and his wife can finally drive back and forth from their home in the Lurleen Estates neighborhood. Tuesday afternoon, work crews temporarily fixed a section of New Orleans Drive that floodwaters washed away.

“It is just unbelievable, it rains here all the time but to see that amount of water rush through the small creek enough to take out a roadway that’s just unbelievable,” Lanier said.

It happened Monday night, a creek flows underneath the street in the neighborhood and the flooding eventually caused the road to collapse. Dozens of residents like Lanier were forced to park their cars at the entrance of the subdivision and walk home.

“That’s the thing, one way in and one way out,” Lanier said. “There’s really nothing you can do, even if you try to walk through the woods that creek there runs all the way through the neighborhood so and it flooded all these backyards to the point where it was impassable.”

The city of Tuscaloosa has also had its share of flooding problems in the past 24 hours. Mayor Walt Maddox says the city has had 100 reported cases of flooding.

“That is to be expected when you have flooding like this with six inches of rain in less than 24 hours this is a ten-year flood event,” Maddox said. “It’s the largest since my time with the city, we have lots of crews who are tired they are working very hard to help as many people as possible.”

Many city streets were closed Tuesday morning, but Maddox says all street has been re-opened to traffic.

