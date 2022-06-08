SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – As more rain falls throughout the night, people in Sylacauga are cleaning up after Wednesday morning’s round of wet weather. The city has felt some of the worst flooding in the last 24 hours.

One driver on Highway 21 was forced to swim out of those waters.

Trailwares is one of several businesses downtown that had to shut its doors because the water swept up and destroyed dozens of shoes and coats when it happened.

Owner Nancy Willis said she saw the whole thing on her surveillance cameras and rushed in to see what she could salvage. This, after her next-door business owner neighbor Jacintha Hay from Cup of Grace Coffee said the water was getting high.

The water got high enough to knock racks on their sides. Willis said this isn’t the first time they’ve been flooded.

“Here we go, I’m losing sales again, not to mention the amount of merchandise I lost this time,” Willis said. “Last time it was minimal, this time, it’s bad.”

Willis is still determining a cost of products lost. She said one rack of coats is at least $20,000 and she also lost dozens of shoes. She called ServePro to help with the cleanup efforts. Willis said they said she will have to close her business for at least two to three days.

“We don’t know what to do,” Willis said. “We don’t know who to reach out to because it’s not an issue that just happened. Yes, we just got a lot of rain, but this is an issue that happens over and over again.”

Meanwhile at the little league fields, sink holes have opened up on the Tony McEwen Field. This breaks Sylacauga City Councilwoman Laura Barlow Heath’s heart.

Barlow Heath said the city will be looking at declaring a state of emergency to help all of these people who are not in a flood plain.

“Times are hard, and I hate to see anybody go through that,” Barlow Heath said. “I don’t have an answer of why it’s flooding, but I will proactively work to find a solution because it’s not right for them to continuously suffer every time it rains.”

Tuesday night, Sylacauga City Council approved funds to have a third-party company to come in and put cameras in the sewers to see what may be causing the flooding issues that Barlow Heath says have gotten worse in the last year or so.

Cost assessments for damage are still being determined.