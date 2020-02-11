Flooding traps Moundville residents in their homes

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Dozens of Hale County residents are trapped in their homes in the Riverview Beach Road community of Moundville as a result of Monday’s flooding.

For many of these residents like Michael Beard who live along the Black Warrior River, they’ve seen this happen many times in the past.

“It’s just Mother Nature, we just deal with what the Lord gives you,” Beard said. “There is nothing we can do about it, we just try to make sure everyone is ok and has supplies and stuff.”

Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden says more than 50 residents are stranded as of Monday afternoon. Cutoff Road is the main road that leads into the Riverview Beach Road community and it’s underwater.

“People that live in the flooded areas, if they have a medical condition or medical emergency we will respond to them and take our boat to pick them up,” Weeden said. “Otherwise, they will stay back there through the whole flood. Some have their boats so they can come in and out but we normally only go in there if there is an emergency.”

Beard was trying to drive his truck into the community Monday morning but had to turn back because the road was impassable. He is planning to use his boat Tuesday to take more supplies to his family.

“They are all doing okay, they are just running low on supplies. But we are going to take them some, we have a few elderly people living and we got some medication and we are going to take it to them,” Beard said.

EMA officials say the good news is many residents are prepared when floods happen and have enough food and supplies until this situation is over.

“A lot of people chose to stay, thinking the water will go down in a week or so. And most residents have supplies to last two to three weeks back there so they are usually very prepared,” Weeden said.

The Hale County EMA is planning to put their boat in the Black Warrior River Tuesday morning to survey the flooding problems and will help residents who need assistance.

