Overnight Flooding Threat Continues
Temperatures are dropping behind the cold front, but lingering rain on top of what we’ve already seen so far today will lead to flooding issues continuing overnight. If possible, stay off the roadways until Friday morning. Rain will push to the southeast of Birmingham by around 8 PM and past Alex City by around 11 PM.
Colder Air To End The Week
Sunshine returns Friday but cold air will be moving in from the northwest, keeping temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. This cold snap won’t last long though, we’ll be back into the 70s next week, and more rain, including heavy rain, moves in to start next week.
