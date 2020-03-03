Flooding impact on Bassmaster Classic at Lake Guntersville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Recent flooding across the state could impact the 2020 Bassmaster Classic Tournament at Lake Guntersville over the weekend.

February 22, two teens and a 43-year-old man went through the Pickwick Dam on the Tennessee River during a high school fishing tournament.

Rushing waters from recent flooding are believed to have played a role in the accident.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the boat and three people on board went through the floodgates.

The boat they were in was found overturned, and recovery efforts have continued since.

Alabama has seen similar flooding over the past month, and Lake Guntersville is also a part of the Tennessee River.

Professional anglers Hank Cherry and Brandon Card say Lake Guntersville doesn’t pose the same threat as Pickwick Lake, and Lake Guntersville doesn’t tend to fluctuate as much.

“We are getting a ton rain coming through, but they are keeping the water levels pretty stable, so I don’t think the flooding is going to be too much of an issue for our safety,” Card says.

“I think TDA has done a pretty good job displacing the water and moving it through the system. I don’t think that you can relate one really unfortunate event that’s happening across the country here,” Cherry says about the flooding concerns.

Still, Card says he will be using caution during the Bassmaster Classic. He says it’s important to wear a life jacket at all times and be vigilant for debris in the surrounding waters.

Cherry says he will be taking the same precautions.

“That could happen to anyone- mechanical failure, swift water. It’s just a tragic, tragic thing and you don’t want to see that happen to anyone, any kid.”

Hunter Smith and Grayson Morris will represent Briarwood Christian School during Saturday’s competition at the Bassmaster Classic.

“I know Pickwick Lake, there’s a lot of current going through there,” Morris says, “but Guntersville doesn’t have the current like that lake does.”

Morris and Smith say they have a friend who has been helping with the ongoing searches for the victims in Tenn., and they will likely wear ribbons in honor of the missing men.

“It’s taken a toll on him. It’s really taken a toll on everyone,” Morris says.

The recent accident and ongoing search has impacted many of the anglers. The competitive angling community is described as tight-knit.

“It’s very unfortunate, and I hope we take some precautions in that high school realm to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Cherry says.

The 2020 Bassmaster Classic will go on, but Card says if you plan to come out and watch the tournament from the water, use caution to avoid an accident.

“When you have high water conditions, there’s always going to be floating logs and that’s going to be a hazard so as you’re driving down the lake, take your time and look for those big logs. You also always need to wear a life jacket.”

