Flooding concerns across Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala., (WIAT) —  Mother nature left behind a major mess after Monday’s rainstorms passed through parts of Jefferson County; some parts were impacted more than others.

Police line tape on 21st ave and 15th street in Bessemer to keep citizens away from a hazard that looks like a lagoon. The streets were impassable. CBS 42 could see water rising up someone’s front porch.

Businesses in Vestavia Hills prepared for possible flooding.

General Manager, Angela Nance, with Vestavia Bowl said she knew that the nasty weather was coming so she planned to have extra sandbags to get ready. “I’ve been through three floods where we had water go inside the building,” says Nance.

If the evening commute could not have gotten any worse as the storms rolled through the area. Several other drivers had to get quickly out of the way when a tree fell on the road at Killough Springs and Five Mile rd.

Some Jefferson County Schools are on a two-hour delay. You can find the complete list of school closings at the top of the CBS 42 website.

Do you have flooding pictures? We would like to see them! Send them to newstip@cbs42.com or mention us on twitter @CBS_42.

