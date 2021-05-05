Flooding causes ‘$25,000-$50,000’ in damages for Alabaster family

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hix family spent Wednesday ripping up carpet and performing repairs due to storms on Tuesday, which caused extensive damages.

Several parts of Alabama received up to seven inches of rain in Tuesday’s storms. The resulting floodwater caused significant damages to many, including the Hix household.

The Hix family worked on replacements and repairs themselves in order to save money, but they estimate the damages to still be in the range of $25,000-$50,000.

“I think it’s the squish underneath the feet knowing that your feet are consistently wet,” said Anna Hix.

Their home had two to three inches of floodwater inside.

“It looks like a waterfall literally just coming in, gushing in. It started with the back, and then in the front and immediately started coming in,” said Hix.

Hix believes that the flooding could have been avoided.

“Yeah, considering that this is a city street, I would’ve expected that the drainage would’ve been a little bit better,” said Hix.

The Alabaster City Council says with record-breaking rainfall, flooding may be inevitable.

“Well, unfortunately when you get eight inches of rain in a three to four hour period, there are going to be drainage issues. Unfortunately, in Lacey’s Grove, they’re located in an area that received the majority of the rainfall yesterday,” said Alabaster City Councilor Sophie Martin.

The damage and repairs will cost the Hix family tens of thousands, which is money they don’t have to spare.

“Absolutely not, so you know I don’t know what we’re gonna do. We haven’t thought that far ahead yet so we’re just trying to take it little by little,” said Hix.

This is the most rain that Alabaster has received since the 1970s. Alabaster city engineers are checking each of the drainage pipes in the city, making sure that none are clogged or blocked following yesterday’s downpour.