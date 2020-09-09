Flock Safety license plate cameras to be installed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council approved a contract to install and maintain 10 Flock Safety License Plate Recognition cameras within the city.

According to the agreement with Alabama Power, the power company will install and maintain 10 Flock Safety License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras and solar panels to aid law enforcement and enhance public safety in certain strategic areas.

The city entered into an initial pilot program on Oct. 2, 2018, for a term of five years, and Tuesday’s vote amended that by adding 10 additional cameras.

Alabama Power will maintain and install the cameras at an estimated monthly cost of $2,291.67.

