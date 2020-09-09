Flock Safety license plate cameras to be installed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council approved a contract to install and maintain 10 Flock Safety License Plate Recognition cameras within the city.
According to the agreement with Alabama Power, the power company will install and maintain 10 Flock Safety License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras and solar panels to aid law enforcement and enhance public safety in certain strategic areas.
The city entered into an initial pilot program on Oct. 2, 2018, for a term of five years, and Tuesday’s vote amended that by adding 10 additional cameras.
Alabama Power will maintain and install the cameras at an estimated monthly cost of $2,291.67.
LATEST POSTS
- Dog’s bark saved Alabama family as fire swept through home
- 4-pound primate: Endangered gorilla born in New Orleans
- Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state
- DOJ asks to defend Trump in rape accuser’s defamation suit; taxpayers would pay damages
- Burglar caught on camera going through woman’s underwear