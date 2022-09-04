FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 7 PM MONDAY

A Flood Watch is in effect for the following counties in Alabama until 7 pm Monday:

Marion

Winston

Cullman

Blount

Etowah

Cherokee

Walker

Jefferson

St. Clair

Calhoun

Cleburne

Shelby

Talladega

Clay

Randolph

Coosa

Tallapoosa

Chambers

Lee

Lauderdale

Colbert

Franklin

Limestone

Lawrence

Madison

Morgan

Marshall

Jackson

DeKalb

Localized Flash Flooding Possible Through Labor Day





FLOOD THREAT – SUNDAY & SUNDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain across parts of Alabama over the past 48 hours has led to some flash flooding, mainly in North Alabama this afternoon. Additional waves of heavy rain are likely through tonight and into Labor Day. The Weather Prediction Center is maintaining a *Moderate Risk* of flash flooding across Northeast Alabama and Northwest Georgia through tonight, including cities like Mountainboro, Centre, , Guntersville, Albertville, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, and Rainsville. A *Slight Risk* extends from around Florence to Double Springs to Jasper to Clanton and points east.



FLOOD THREAT – LABOR DAY: Additional scattered heavy showers and storms are likely at times Monday. Some localized flooding is possible, particularly in Northeast Alabama where heavy rain has fallen the past couple of days. A *Slight Risk* of flash flooding is in place for Northeast Alabama, with much of the rest of the state in a *Marginal Risk* for flash flooding.





TONIGHT: Scattered to numerous showers and storms continue. Rain could be heavy at times. Some flash flooding will remain possible, mainly north of I-20 and east of I-65. Lows in the low 70s.





LABOR DAY: Scattered to numerous showers and storms. It won’t rain all day, but rain could be heavy at times in some locations. Some localized flooding is possible, particularly in spots that have already received heavy rain over the past two days. Still, some occasional sunshine is possible, and it won’t be an all-day washout. Cloud cover and rain will keep high temperatures in the 80s.





THE REST OF THE WEEK: With ample tropical moisture in place through the rest of the week, additional scattered showers and storms are likely through the rest of this week. Rain will not be evenly distributed. Some spots could see heavy downpours every day, while other spots miss out on rain at times. It’s not really possible for us to pinpoint exactly who gets the heaviest rain, but generally we expect rainfall totals to be highest this week along and east of I-65, where average rainfall totals will range from around 2-3″. Remember, that’s an average over a larger area. There will be many who see more or less than that. West of I-65, rainfall totals will generally average 1-2″, with some locally higher amounts possible.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Earl and Hurricane Danielle are on the board in the Atlantic, but neither storm poses a threat to the U.S. mainland, as both re-curve away. A new tropical wave is located between the West African coast and Cabo Verde, but has a low chance of development over the next 5 days as it drifts northwest.

Storm Team 7 Day