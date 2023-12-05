BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Flaming Lips, a band known for its eccentric yet memorable concerts, will be coming back to Birmingham for the first time in years.

The band, fronted by singer Wayne Coyne since 1983, will perform at Avondale Brewing Company on April 23. The spring concert marks the first time the band has performed in Birmingham since its show at Iron City in 2018. The band notable played one of the last City Stages festivals downtown in 2008.

The concert is part of the band’s 20th anniversary celebration of its 2002 album, “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots,” one of the group’s most popular recordings. Over the last couple of years, Flaming Lips have taken to performing the album in its entirety at shows.

The band is known for its highly-stylized live shows, which have often included Coyne walking into the crowd while in a translucent ball. Concerts have also featured concertgoers who dress up onstage. For example, during the band’s 2008 performance in Birmingham, fans dressed as characters from the children’s show “Teletubbies” danced with the band.

The show will start at 7 p.m. April 23. Tickets can be bought here.