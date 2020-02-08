Fla. boy runs mile in honor of Kimberly PD Officer Nick O’Rear

The Kimberly PD officer fatally shot during an interstate pursuit has been identified as Nick O’Rear (Kimberly Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WIAT) — An 11-year-old boy in Florida is honoring fallen Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear the same way he’s honored fallen police and fire department members over the past year.

Zechariah Cartledge has been running a mile while carrying a Thin Blue Line flag for almost a year in a half after a first responder dies in the line of duty.

Officer O’Rear was killed Tuesday night when he was shot during a pursuit on I-65. The suspect, Preston Johnson, is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.

As of Thursday, Zechariah has run 26 miles for the 26 lives lost. Since he began doing this tradition, he has run a total of 402 miles.

Zechariah has also made runs in honor of Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams and Tuscaloosa PD Officer Dornell Cousette.

