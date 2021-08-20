Five-year-old missing from East Lake Park in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A five-year-old child is missing from East Lake Park in Birmingham, according to police.

The child, Jayce Johnson, had been attending football practice in the park, according to family members.

He was last seen by the park in the 8100 block of 4th Avenue North around 8:20 p.m wearing a lime-and-beige shirt and red-and-black gym shoes, police say.

If you have any information regarding the child’s whereabouts, contact the Birmingham Police Department.

