Five Points South to become Birmingham’s 3rd entertainment district

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council has announced the approval of a plan to make Five Points South an entertainment district. The district will allow the carrying of open containers of alcohol outside of establishments.

According to the Birmingham City Council, the designation will go into effect March 1, 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

