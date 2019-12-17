Five Points South to become Birmingham’s 3rd entertainment district

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council has announced the approval of a plan to make Five Points South an entertainment district. The district will allow the carrying of open containers of alcohol outside of establishments.
According to the Birmingham City Council, the designation will go into effect March 1, 2020.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
LATEST POSTS
- Woman charged with death of 5-year-old Birmingham boy indicted in separate attempted murder case
- WATCH: Alabama, Samford speak ahead of Chick-fil-A Birmingham Classic
- ‘Christmas miracle’: Missing Florida children found safe; two siblings were lost in the woods
- Deputy, teacher accused of rape, producing child porn, sexually abusing animals
- ATF, NSSF offering $5K reward in Tuscaloosa gun store theft