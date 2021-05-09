5 officers added to Jefferson Memorial Wall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Brothers and sisters in blue came together Saturday morning to pay tribute to the law enforcement officers that have lost their lives serving in the line of duty.

Five additional names were revealed at the Jefferson County Law Enforcement Memorial.



Randall V Smith served 8 years with the Birmingham Police Department.



“He had his nightly routine where he would polish his shoes, get dressed, get ready, and he would be out the door by 10 o’clock sharp,” said Randall Smith’s son.

But on March 22, 1995, the Smith family’s world was turned upside down.



“It’s still etched in the back of your mind. You remember that night very vividly,” said Smith’s son.

Smith was shot accidentally by a fellow officer as he was rescuing a child during a domestic dispute.



“Even though he had a traumatic brain injury, he still loved being independent and taking care of himself,” said Smith’s son.

Smith passed away in December of 2020, but his name and legacy will continue to live on in the Birmingham community.

“The names are added in stone so they will never be forgotten. Hopefully, there won’t be any more names, but there will always be more names. It never stops,” said Jim Henderson, a retired Birmingham police officer and organizer of the event.

To continue to honor law enforcement officers that have made the ultimate sacrifice, Henderson says he wants to make this an annual tradition.

“We’re going to do this every year. I don’t care if it’s five of us, we’re going to be meeting here the Saturday before the police week even if it’s just a handful of us. We are going to start doing this every single year,” said Henderson.

“We’re so happy that he is being honored, but we know that he would be happy that he was being honored because he loved being a police officer,” said Smith’s son.

Next week is National Police Week. The five officers honored on Saturday will also be revealed on the Anniston Memorial Wall on Wednesday during their ceremony.

