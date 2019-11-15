HOMEWOOD, Ala (WIAT) – The holiday season is just around the corner, and fitness trainer Peggy Keebler has tips on how to stay in shape and enjoy the holiday meals.
Peggy Keebler owns PK Fitness in Homewood. Keebler says it only takes two weeks for your body to become deconditioned from exercise and back to its original state. Simple and short exercises can prevent this from happening.
Keebler recommends focusing on each muscle group. If you are traveling take exercise bands with you to work out your arm and shoulders.
If you can not make it to a gym, Keebler recommends using a bench, chair, or similar piece of furniture for balance while working out your triceps, chest, legs, and core with push-ups and planks.
You can also work out your legs with simple lunges.
You can follow personal trainer Peggy Keebler – PK Fitness LLC on Facebook, Twitter, and on her website: http://pkfitnessbhm.com/.
Be sure to tune in next Friday at 8 a.m. on CBS 42 Facebook and CBS42.com.
- White House seeks disclosure of actual health care prices
- FITNESS FRIDAY: Staying fit during the holiday season
- Newsfeed Now for Nov. 15: Trump impeachment hearings resume; Homeless man’s random act of kindness
- Human remains confirmed to be missing AU student; foul play not suspected
- Civil Rights Attorney, NAACP demand equal justice for an alleged coverup of a violent assault involving a teen and deputies