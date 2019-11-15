FITNESS FRIDAY: Staying fit during the holiday season

FITNESS FRIDAY: HOW TO STAY ACTIVE DURING THE HOLIDAYS FITNESS FRIDAY: HOW TO STAY ACTIVE DURING THE HOLIDAYS | Today’s workout focuses on how to stay active during the holidays. Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is with with trainer Peggy Keebler at PK Fitness, LLC in Homewood as they share tips and exercises that will keep you moving. Posted by CBS 42 on Friday, November 15, 2019

HOMEWOOD, Ala (WIAT) – The holiday season is just around the corner, and fitness trainer Peggy Keebler has tips on how to stay in shape and enjoy the holiday meals.

Peggy Keebler owns PK Fitness in Homewood. Keebler says it only takes two weeks for your body to become deconditioned from exercise and back to its original state. Simple and short exercises can prevent this from happening.

Keebler recommends focusing on each muscle group. If you are traveling take exercise bands with you to work out your arm and shoulders.

If you can not make it to a gym, Keebler recommends using a bench, chair, or similar piece of furniture for balance while working out your triceps, chest, legs, and core with push-ups and planks.

You can also work out your legs with simple lunges.

