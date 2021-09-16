Fish kill reported at Valley Creek in West Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Black Warrior Riverkeeper reported a large fish kill on social media Thursday.

There isn’t an exact number of how many dead fish there are, but Riverkeeper Nelson Brooke believes it could be in the thousands.

“It’s one stink. It’s terrible. It smells. But it’s really sad to see everything get wiped out like that,” Brooke said.

He says a person noticed the smell of dead fish Tuesday and called him Wednesday. Brooke says Valley Creek usually has thousands of fish and other wildlife swimming around. But when he was at the Creek, he didn’t see any live fish swimming around.

“There’s typically thousands of fish swimming around. Turtles, birds feeding. And there were no fish visible swimming around. Nothing. It was just water,” Brooke said.

Brooke believes the cause of this could be related to Birmingham’s storm sewer system. He has collected water samples and is waiting for the results to determine the cause. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is also looking into the cause.

If anyone has information on dumping or discharges into said system, reach out the Black Warrior Riverkeeper.