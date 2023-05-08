BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — First Tee, an organization that teaches life skills to youth through golf, announced a relaunch of its Birmingham Chapter Monday in partnership with Regions Bank and the Regions Tradition.

According to the organization, First Tee has impacted more than 15 million young people through its character-building programs on golf courses, in schools and at youth-serving locations since its inception in 1997.

“We are so excited to be relaunching the Birmingham chapter of First Tee,” said Carlos Carter, president of the First Tee of Birmingham, via a press release. “We are confident this program will make a significant impact in the city of Birmingham.”

This announcement kicks off a week of events leading into the Regions Tradition, a PGA TOUR Champions Major held at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Hoover from May 10 through 14.

As the title sponsor of the tournament, Regions Bank is also supporting this re-introduction of First Tee to the Birmingham community.

“Regions is committed to helping make life better in this community and all the communities we serve,” said Leroy Abrahams, Head of Community Affairs for Regions, via a press release. “We are proud to support First Tee as it relaunches in our headquarters city and look forward to seeing a continuation of their positive impact on young people in Birmingham.”

For more information and to get involved, visit First Tee’s website.