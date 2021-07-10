First Sunday Food Truck Tour making a stop in Pelham

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) -- According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has seen a slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive tests coming back. Health professionals are once again echoing the importance of getting your COVID-19 vaccination to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Anniston Regional Medical Center says they currently have three people hospitalized with COVID-19. Each of these patients has one thing in common, they are not vaccinated. That's why health leaders are urging people to make time to receive a vaccine.