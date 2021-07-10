First Sunday Food Truck Tour making a stop in Pelham

Pelham, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sunday, the “First Sunday food Truck Tour” will make a stop is in Pelham.
It’s free to attend and will include live music, vendors, and kids activities.
Some of the food trucks that will be there are: ‘Kona ice’, ‘Eat Abilities’, Rae Rae’s Catering, ‘Nawlins Style Po boys’ and others.
It’s at the Pelham Recreation Center on Ball Park Road in Pelham.
Hours are 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, head to their Facebook page here.

