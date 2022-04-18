GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders are searching the Coosa River for a person who jumped off the Memorial Bridge on Broad Street in Gadsden Saturday night.

According to the city, dispatchers received a call at 5:21 p.m. Saturday that a person had jumped off the bridge. After arriving on the scene, first responders had a possible sighting in the water south of the bridge.

Over the last couple of days, the Gadsden Fire Department and several surrounding fire departments have been conducting search operations, along with the Gadsden Police Department, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and State of Alabama Marine Police. Due to darkness, limited search operations continued Saturday. A search resumed Sunday, but there have been no updates.

As of Monday, no information about the person who jumped from the bridge has been released.

Citizens have been advised to avoid Coosa Landing and use Jack L. Ray Park for boat launches.