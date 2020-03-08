First responders rescue man stuck in tree while hang gliding

GURLEY, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple first responders rescued a man who was stuck in a tree while hang gliding near Randolph Lane in Gurley on Saturday afternoon.

The man was stuck in a tree near the Keel Mountain Hang Gliding Launch. HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said HEMSI responded to the call at 2:12 p.m. on Saturday.

An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) helicopter rescued the man shortly after 5 p.m., after he had been stuck for almost three hours. Webster said the man has a possible leg injury and is being taken to Huntsville Hospital.

ALEA, Huntsville Fire & Rescue, Gurley Police, Gurley Volunteer Fire Department, and HEMSI responded to the scene.

