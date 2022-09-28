GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) – First responders recovered a body from the Black Creek gorge at Noccalula Falls Park Wednesday afternoon.

The Gadsden Fire Department was dispatched to a report of an unresponsive individual in the gorge between Noccalula Falls and the park’s suspension bridge.

First responders located the individual in a rocky area and determined they had been dead for an uncertain amount of time.

GFD initiated a high-angle recovery and worked for three hours to recover the body. They received assistance from the Gadsden Police Department and Parks and Recreation employees.

No more information is available at this time. The Gadsden Police Department will be continuing the investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.