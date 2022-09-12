BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service helped rescue 40 dogs on the scene of a hazmat situation in downtown Birmingham.

According to the BFRS, first responders were called to Dog Days of Birmingham in the 100 block of 18th Street North after cleaner put on the floor inside the building started smoking. The building was evacuated shortly after and 40 dogs were rescued.

First responders also reported that two people at the scene were having difficulty breathing.

No other information is available at this time.