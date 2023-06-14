IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Irondale Police Department will be holding its third annual ‘First Responders Cornhole Tournament’ this weekend to support children in need.

The event will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the Irondale Civic Center (formerly Zamora Temple) at 3521 Ratliff Road. The tournament will be complete with games, cash prizes, a silent auction, food trucks and Heidi’s Kids’ first lemonade stand of the year.

Heidi’s Kids’ Little Hands Doing Big Things lemonade stand

Cornhole teams can register here, or on the day of the event, for $50. There will be two divisions in the tournament: open and first responders.

All proceeds will go to Heidi’s Kids, a 501c3 organization dedicated to helping kids in need.

The Irondale Police Department announced that it will be partnering with the City of Irondale, The Mountain Brook Police Department, The Trussville Police Department and the Irondale Fire Department for the event.