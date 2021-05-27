‘First Friday’ summer concert series returns to Gadsden for food, fun and live music

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Next Friday, Downtown Gadsden will hold it’s first summer concert series after a hiatus, due to COVID-19.

Gadsen’s “First Friday” will go from 6 to 9 p.m. on June 4 and offer entertainment that will include The New Delusions, Amanda Quarles, Sherwood Seven and Glen Williams. The First Friday summer concert series will be free for participates.

“We know that many people are excited to have this event return to Downtown Gadsden,” Kay Moore, Director of Downtown Gadsen, Inc. said in a press release. “We are looking forward to a great time and encourage everyone to support our downtown businesses.”

Broad Street in downtown Gadsen will be closed to traffic at 4 p.m. to allow classic cars, live music and food vendors to setup.

Once First Friday concludes, the summer concert series at the amphitheater will kick off their summer season with a performance by Mother May I and a Motown Funk and Soul tribute band. This event is also free.

Pets, personal coolers, glass containers, skateboards, rollerblades, advertising, and fundraising are not allowed during the event.

