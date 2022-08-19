JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) – A memorial ride in honor of a motorcycle officer who died in the line of duty will be happening Saturday.

The first ever Buddy Beasley Memorial Ride kicks off Saturday in Jasper. All proceeds go to the newly established Officer Buddy Beasley Memorial Scholarship.

Beasley was a motorcycle scout with the Jasper Police Department. He was killed while on the job back in 1995. This weekend, fellow motorcycle officers and the community are coming together to honor his sacrifice.

The Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club treasurer Nick Key said he hopes the ride inspires future generations, especially due to the national police shortages across the country, including Walker County.

“We’ve got to foster those kids that actually have an interest in public safety. Whether that’s as a police officer, firefighter or EMT, it’s our responsibility to foster those interests so we provide those kids with a way to get to where they want to be because they are who we will hand it off to in the future,” Key said.

The ride starts at the Lakeside Punishers clubhouse on Pineywoods Sipsey Road. It will end on Hwy 78, where Beasley died. The group will present a memorial there in his honor.

The celebration continues at the fallen officer memorial in downtown Jasper. At 7:00 p.m., an afterparty will be held at the Lakeside Punishers Clubhouse with live music from the Rowdy Creek Band and other fun activities.

Registration is at 9 a.m. and the ride starts at 11:00 a.m.