First African-American female drum major of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band honored Sunday

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The first African-American female drum major of the University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band was honored in Alabaster Sunday.
Bre-A’nna North Comer served as a drum major at the University of Alabama from 2010 to 2012. She was featured in the black history program at the Mount Olive Baptist Church.
Comer also received a commendation award from Gov. Kay Ivey for her accomplishment.
“That’s something I always wanted to do when I joined the band, always said I wanted to be up there conducting. Didn’t know that I would be able to do that but it was definitely a dream come true and a blessing,” Bre-A’nna North Comer said.
Today, Comer is the band director at Opelika Middle School.
