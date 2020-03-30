First ADPH employee confirmed to have COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in one of their employees Monday.

ADPH says that the employee works at the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Montgomery. The employee is said to have “had no public interaction on the job and was not working in COVID-19 testing.”

The employee and the staff that worked closely with them are now self-isolating at their homes.

ADPH says the building the employee worked in is not being cleaned and disinfected.

LATEST POSTS