BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters worked the scene of a fire at a commercial building along Center Point Parkway Wednesday morning.
According to fire officials, the industrial parkway in the 1800 block of Center Point Parkway was shut down at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported as of Wednesday.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
- Firefighters work commercial fire on Center Point Parkway
- Lava lake forms as Hawaii volcano erupts after 2-year break
- EMT says he has COVID-19 symptoms after performing CPR on plane passenger who later died
- Central AL Forecast: Cold rain and Strong winds return Wednesday night; Cold Christmas
- Family remembers Bessemer teen killed in house fire