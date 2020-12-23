Firefighters work commercial fire on Center Point Parkway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters worked the scene of a fire at a commercial building along Center Point Parkway Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, the industrial parkway in the 1800 block of Center Point Parkway was shut down at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported as of Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

