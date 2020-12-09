Firefighters respond to house fire on Casey Avenue Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Casey Avenue early Wednesday morning.
The call came in around 3:33 a.m. Wednesday. No one was reportedly inside the home at the time of the fire, but a neighbor told the Birmingham Fire Department that someone lived there.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
