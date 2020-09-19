Firefighters respond to house fire in Gardendale Friday

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday night, Gardendale Fire and Rescue responded to the 2600 block of North Road to a house fire.

According to a post on the Fultondale Fire Department’s Facebook page, the fire spread quickly to the attic, causing the roof to collapse into the structure. FFD was requested by command for additional manpower. Mt. Olive Fire and Rescue also responded to assist.

The fire was reportedly extinguished after midnight. There were no injuries and a Fultondale firefighter was able to rescue the family pet.

