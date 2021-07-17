Firefighters respond to Center Point O’Reilly Auto Parts fire

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Center Point Fire Department responded Saturday night to a fire at the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Center Point Parkway.

They report that the call came in around 9:40 p.m. of a structure fire. The Birmingham Fire Department and the Trussville Fire Department both responded for support.

No injuries are reported.

While responding to the fire, authorities closed Center Point Parkway between 16th Avenue and 17th Avenue. They say that they are performing an offense attack and going inside of the building to stop the fire.