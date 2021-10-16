Firefighters rescue girl after she climbed up tree to save cat in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters rescued a family’s daughter and cat on Saturday after the teenager climbed up a tree to save the cat and got trapped herself.

The County Line Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident.

“What goes up, must come down, right?” the department said in a Facebook post. “Well today, County Line VFD personnel, along with Sylacauga Fire personnel and Sylacauga Ambulance, effected the rescue of a family’s beloved cat… along with their daughter.”

Firefighters were successfully able to rescue the teenager and the cat before anyone was harmed.