Firefighters rescue girl after she climbed up tree to save cat in Sylacauga

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • (Courtesy of County Line VFD)
  • (Courtesy of County Line VFD)
  • (Courtesy of County Line VFD)
  • (Courtesy of County Line VFD)
  • (Courtesy of County Line VFD)
  • (Courtesy of County Line VFD)

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters rescued a family’s daughter and cat on Saturday after the teenager climbed up a tree to save the cat and got trapped herself.

The County Line Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident.

“What goes up, must come down, right?” the department said in a Facebook post. “Well today, County Line VFD personnel, along with Sylacauga Fire personnel and Sylacauga Ambulance, effected the rescue of a family’s beloved cat… along with their daughter.”

Firefighters were successfully able to rescue the teenager and the cat before anyone was harmed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES