It is a warmer and muggy morning across the Birmingham as a warm front moved north of us into Tennessee. We will stay warm, humid and breezy today with scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. This evening and overnight a cold front will move into the area and it will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could become strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. A tornado can't be ruled out either. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of central and northern Alabama in a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

The cold front will initially be in southern Alabama on Tuesday morning, but it will retreat back north as a warm front in the afternoon. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers returning later in the day. It will be warm and becoming more humid with highs around 70. Tuesday night will have widespread showers and some thunderstorms as another stronger cold front heads our way. Lows will be in the lower 50s.