JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire early Monday morning in Sylvan Springs.

According to officials, a passerby called in the fire, which was located near the corner of Main Street and Lincoln Avenue. When firefighters arrived, the house was well involved in flames.

As of Monday, crews are still working to put the fire out. There is no confirmation on if anyone was hurt in the fire or if anyone was living in the house at the time.