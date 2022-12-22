BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — No matter how low the temperature drops, first responders will be available to help those in need, but it can be challenging.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks said house fire calls are usually high when the weather gets cold due to people trying to find ways to warm their homes.

This week, BFD responded to six house fires, but Hicks said other things can make it difficult for firefighters in cold weather.

“We get a lot of frozen pipes, any type of water flowing at freezing temperatures is going to turn to ice, so that’s another hazard,” Hicks said.

Road conditions are some things Hicks said firefighters have to consider before arriving to a call. Hicks said staying familiar with the area is a part of firefighters’ preparations.

“You got industrial, residential, business things like that, so we’re aware of those areas in the cold temperatures,” Hicks said. “We consider that, and we’re always preplanning before we arrive on a call.”

Hicks said firefighters are trained and prepared, but he says there are things the community can do to prevent them from responding to many calls in freezing weather.

“Follow manufacturing advice for space heaters,” Hicks said. “Heating your home with your stove may seem like a good idea, but your putting yourself in a dangerous situation because you have a lot of dangerous materials around that can ignite. Please do have some other type of equipment besides your stove to heat your home.”

Hicks said if people need help, Birmingham Fire and Rescue is always available to provide smoke detectors and information to heat your home during cold weather properly.