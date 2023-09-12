BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene of a commercial structure fire Tuesday night.

The building is located on the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North, across the street from the Platinum of Birmingham nightclub. Crews have extinguished the fire and are checking to make sure there are no hot spots still active. They do not believe the building was occupied at the time of the fire.

Engines 6, 7, 14, 15 and 21, an emergency medical unit and multiple backup squad resource units responded to the scene according to BFRS.

