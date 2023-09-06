HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters are looking to take home the title and break records at this year’s National Firefighter Challenge.

Firefighters from 19 states are participating in this year’s competition at the Hoover Met. The competitions are based on real-life fire situations that they respond to daily.

“Stair climb, hose hoist, pulling tools from the fire ground, coming down forcing entry into doors dragging hoses into doors and dummy rescue,” Pelham Firefighter Jake Lanier said.

Brian Riebe, a firefighter from Fort St. Lucie, Florida, is competing in his sixth firefighter challenge this year. He says it was important to have his family watch him compete.

“It means a lot that my kids can see me take my health and fitness seriously,” Riebe said. “Not necessarily priority number one, but it’s a consistent priority in my life so for them to see that I hope they can follow in my footsteps when they grow up.”

Lanier says the competition also allows local firefighters to interact with other firefighters from across America.

“It’s just awesome to hang out with them, meet them to see how their fire department tactic are versus ours, and just hang out with them,” Lanier said.

The Firefighter Challenge will continue through Saturday at the Hoover Met.