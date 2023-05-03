BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service are investigating the aftermath of an apartment fire Wednesday night.

According to Captain Orlando Reynolds, BFRS received reports of people trapped inside an apartment building located near 1st Street North and Morris Avenue. Crews are reporting one victim was found dead inside the apartment. No injuries have been reported.

As of 9:02 p.m., the fire has been extinguished and is currently under investigation.

