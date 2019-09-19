Firefighters battling heavily involved house fire on 68th Street

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are working to extinguish a heavily involved one-story structure fire on the 100 block of 68th Street. Portions of the house have collapsed.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Batallion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, the fire is not under control. The home was vacant at the time of the fire and there are no reported injuries.

WATCH: Fire Officials battle a massive house fire on 68th Street in Birmingham.

Fire Officials battle a massive house fire on 68th Street in Birmingham. BREAKING LIVE: Fire Officials battle a massive house fire on 68th Street in Birmingham. Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, September 19, 2019

This is a developing story, check back for updates.