Firefighters battle blaze at St. John AME Zion Church

PALMERDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews are investigating a structure fire that erupted at a Church Saturday evening.

Around 5 p.m., Firefighters responded to a fire at St. John AME Zion Church.

At this time, authorities report a couple of firefighters being treated for heat exhaustion and there was no one at the church when the fire began.

The fire marshal is on the scene and Jefferson County Sheriff evidence techs are on the way.

