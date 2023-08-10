BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham firefighter Jamal Jones was released from the hospital Tuesday, according to Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks, after spending four weeks recovering from gunshot wounds that left him in serious condition.

Jones was injured during a shooting that occurred on July 12 at the Birmingham Fire and Rescue (BFR) Station 9. According to BFR, firefighters Jones and Jordan Melton were shot inside the station around 8:30 a.m. that morning.

The back door was open, as it usually is for the public, according to Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond.

Melton was in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on July 17. Jones is now at home resting, according to Hicks, but still has “a long road ahead to recovery.”

Currently, there is a reward of $45,000 to find the shooter, who has yet to be identified.