Photo of the scene of an apartment fire in the 1400 block of Montclair Road (Courtesy of Maddie McQueen)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is currently battling an apartment fire Friday night.

According to BFRS Chief Jackie Hicks, the fire occurred at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Montclair Road. A firefighter has been injured and residents are still being rescued from the scene as the fire is being extinguished.

