BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue (BFRS) crews are on the scene of an unoccupied house fire that occurred Monday.

According to BFRS, crews arrived to the 1700 block of 26th Avenue North on reports of a fire at around 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival, heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Crews are working to get the incident under control. No civilians were reported injured, one firefighter reportedly sustained a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.