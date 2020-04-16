Fire that killed 8 at Alabama marina ruled accidental

People on boats patrol near the charred remains of a dock following a fatal fire at a Tennessee River marina in Scottsboro, Ala., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Authorities said the explosive fire was reported overnight while people were sleeping on boats tied up at the structure. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Investigators have determined that a fire which killed eight people at an Alabama marina earlier this year was an accident.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said in an email Wednesday that the blaze originated on one boat at Jackson County Park Marina. He says it was an accident, but state investigators couldn’t determine an exact cause.

The state fire marshal’s office investigated the fire but has yet to respond to a request for a full report.

Fire erupted on a dock early on Jan. 27, and eight people died as wind blew the flames from one vessel to another. Five children were among the dead.

LATEST POSTS