Fire on property of Richardson Lumber Mill in Northport (Photo courtesy of Tim Reid).

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Police and firefighters are currently investigating the cause of a fire at an abandoned lumber mill in Northport.

Northport Police confirmed the fire started around 9:45 a.m. Monday at the old Richardson Lumber Mill off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Archibald’s.

Firefighters reportedly had the blaze under control at 10:30 a.m. According to Fire Chief Bart Marshall, the mill has been vacant for roughly 10 years. No one was injured during the fire.