Fire Marshal searching for answers in Anniston house fire

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office is looking for information in reference to a fire at a home in Anniston.
The fire happened at 907 Glenwood Terrace July 7.
If you have information that can assist investigators, call the Alabama Arson Hotline at 1-800-654-0775.
