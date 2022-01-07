Fire marshal: Haleyville house where 3 people died in fire had working smoke detectors

HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Haleyville Fire Department has released more information on a house fire where a mother and her two children were killed Monday.

On Friday, Haleyville Fire Marshall Jeff Postell released a report that detailed how the fire likely started and the circumstances surrounding it. At 3:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 2900 block of 11th Avenue about possible entrapment during a structure fire. Due to the extent of the fire, Haleyville requested additional help from Pebble Fire and Rescue and Bear Creek Fire and Rescue.

The victims, 44-year-old mother Cara Evans and her two children, Anna Belle and Jacob, were found inside the home.

“According to homeowner, there were working smoke detectors located inside the residence at the time of the fire.” Postell wrote. “The fire appears to have started in the area of a wall mounted gas heater in the living room area.”

Anna Belle, 8, and Jacob, 4, were both students at Haleyville Elementary School.

“We are devastated this morning as a school family at the loss of 2 of our precious Haleyville Elementary Students, Annabelle and Jacob Evans,” a message from Haleyville City Schools read on the school system’s Facebook page. “We ask that you keep this family, our teachers and staff and the friends of these precious children in your thoughts and prayers.”

Postell ended the report by offering his condolences to the family and friends of the victims.

The school system has set up an account at First National Bank to help cover funeral costs and help the victims’ family. The account is under Haleyville Elementary: In Care of the Ricky Evans Family.