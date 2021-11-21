Fire engulfs single family house in Pinson

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A fire engulfed a single family residence in Pinson Sunday evening.

The Center Point Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3900 block of Turkey Creek Road at around 4:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames.

According to Battalion Chief Brandon Dahlen, a defensive attack was initiated and the fire was brought under control around 5:45 p.m.

No one was home when the house caught on fire. Authorities say the cause is under investigation.

